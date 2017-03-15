SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise mother is planning a nurse in after she felt singled out while breastfeeding her daughter in an IKEA.

Amanda McLaughlin said that while she was feeding her 5-month-old daughter, earlier this week, an announcement came over the P.A. system reminding customers of a private room where nursing mothers could go.

“I felt confused and I felt shamed,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said she felt as if the announcement was directed towards her. “Kind of like looking around like, did someone say something, report something?” she said. “Really, really thought in that moment that it was directed at me because I had just put her on.”

McLaughlin approached employees about the recording and the manager told her the recording plays periodically throughout the day.

However, that didn’t make a difference to the mother of two, especially since Florida law protects mothers who breastfeed in public. “So, it did leave me feeling singled out because not all moms breastfeed privately,” she said.

IKEA told 7News in a statement, “IKEA supports mothers’ rights to breastfeed openly. We are a family friendly company who strives to provide a comfortable environment for all our customers.”

A representative for the company also added the recording said, “Did you know IKEA has a baby care room located in the lobby on the first floor. There is a changing table with a comfortable sitting area, a perfect place for that feeding.”

“Change it up or take it out because usually moms who breastfeed in public, they’re just gonna breastfeed in public, and they’re just gonna find where they’re comfortable to breastfeed in public, so there’s really no need to even announce it,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said she shared her story on social media and got overwhelming support, so much so about 50 mothers will join her for a “nurse-in” on Thursday, and the store manager said they will provide the mothers with free breakfast.

