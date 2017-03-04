Sunrise Dogfest showcases companionship, raises money for potential owners

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fundraiser was held in Sunrise that included plenty of furry friends.

Dozens of dogs and their owners enjoyed the second annual Dogfest Walk ‘n Roll, Saturday afternoon, at Markham Park.

The activities included training games, petting booths and plenty of treats.

The non-profit event raised money for Canine Companions, which provides dogs to help children, adults, veterans and people with disabilities.

“They need to understand the work these people do to get these dogs to the position that they’re in, said Dogfest spokesperson Karen Londos. “It costs a lot of money to get them here, and they give them to us free of charge, which is an important thing because it gives us independence.”

While the organization provided the dogs free of charge, costs can exceed $50,000 to breed, raise, train and provide ongoing support.

