Sunrise business catches fire

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue is on the scene of an overnight fire at a strip mall in Sunrise.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, at 6780 Sunset Strip, where police tape could be seen blocking the west end of the strip mall.

The business that caught fire had a “Grand Opening” sign hanging on the outside.

At this point it is unknown if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

