Sunrise bank robber caught on camera

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook who walked into a bank in Sunrise and demanded money from the teller was caught in the act by surveillance cameras inside.

The cameras were rolling on the bank bandit when he walked into the Wells Fargo branch in Sunrise, Tuesday.

According to officials, the man handed the bank teller a note that demanded money. Once he got the cash, he took off.

It happened near West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 128th Drive.

Anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

