Sunny Isles spa worker arrested after allegedly assaulting woman during massage

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged with sexual battery after, police said, he assaulted a woman while giving her a massage at a spa in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to police, 46-year-old Long Tran assaulted the woman at the Wynn Nail Spa, located along Sunny Isles Boulevard near Northeast 163rd Street.

Tran was not licensed to give massages in Florida, officials said.

