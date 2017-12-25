Subjects scared off during attempted break-in at North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three male subjects who were caught on camera attempting to break into a home in North Miami, Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the trio walking around the outside of the home, located near Dixie Highway.

“They were trying to check on the windows,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, was celebrating Christmas at his sister’s house and was away from his property when, he said, the subjects tried, but failed, to enter.

“I guess they were not able to break that glass,” said the homeowner.

The subjects couldn’t break through the glass on one door, but they were able to smash through the window of the master bedroom using a large rock.

The subjects left empty-handed after something startled them. They jumped over the backyard fence and ran away through neighbor’s yards.

It’s possible the pit bull mix who was home scared off the subjects. The alarm could have also sent them running.

The homeowner said his security system sent an alert to his phone, and when he checked his cameras remotely, he saw the subjects in his yard.

When he drove home, police were already there, but the subjects were gone.

The homeowner said he was just worried about his dogs at that point, and that his house was violated.

“Especially on Christmas,” said the homeowner.

The home now has hurricane shutters up because the window is smashed through.

If you have any information on this attempted break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

