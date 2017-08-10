NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are on the scene where a North Miami Beach Officer was injured by a subject, Thursday.

According to a tweet sent out by North miami Beach Police, the officer was battered.

Officers on the scene of an incident where a subject battered one of our officers. Subject is in custody and officer is OK. #NMB'SFINSET pic.twitter.com/arZaizCZrk — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) August 10, 2017

The subject was taken into custody, and the officer is reported to be OK.

