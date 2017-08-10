NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are on the scene where a North Miami Beach Officer was injured by a subject, Thursday.
According to a tweet sent out by North miami Beach Police, the officer was battered.
The subject was taken into custody, and the officer is reported to be OK.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.