Subject at large after CVS Pharmacy armed robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - A robber remains at large, Tuesday, after police said he robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Little Havana.

According to police, the armed suspect robbed the CVS Pharmacy, located near Southwest Eighth Street and 27th Avenue, and fled the scene in a motor bike.

Officials believe the subject is also behind a string of overnight robberies within the past week in the area.

If you have any information on these string of robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

