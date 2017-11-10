Study: Miami is the worst place in the U.S. to rent

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has again made the list of worst places to rent in the country. However, this time, we find ourselves in the unenviable position of last place.

According to a study done by Apartment List, Miami has the highest number of cost-burdened renters in the country at 62.8 percent. In other words, that’s the amount of residents who spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent.

The study says nearly half of renters in the country spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent.

Apartment List found that nearly one in five renters were unable to pay their rent in full in the past three months. This trend is more common with low-income renters due to unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs.

Although rent may be higher in other cities like San Francisco and New York City, residents there often have higher incomes, which makes it more affordable for them to live than in Miami.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.