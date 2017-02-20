Study: Miami 5th most congested city in US

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study confirms Miami’s place as one of the most congested cities in the countries.

The study ranked Miami as the fifth most congested city in the U.S., behind Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Atlanta.

INRIX, the world leader in transportation analytics, came up with the rankings by looking at the 240 cities with the worst traffic jams.

Phoenix and Detroit tied as the least congested cities.

