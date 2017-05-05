Students rescue driver from car in Davie lake

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students dove into a Davie lake to help a driver who drove into a lake.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the driver drove their vehicle into a lake, near TY Park, just after 11 a.m., Friday. The dive team was able to rescue the driver and one of the dogs inside of the vehicle, but the other dog was pronounced dead.

Students from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School were reportedly at the park when they saw the car in the lake.

Police and fire rescue crews have not confirmed the cause of the incident and the condition of the driver.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.