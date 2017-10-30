Students learn hurricane tactics from EOC employees

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida sixth-grade students turned into “weather rangers” for the day to learn what it takes when dealing with a hurricane.

Forty science students were given roles and scenarios at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center in the event of a storm, like Irma, Monday.

They were able to learn and see how different agencies work together.

Student Catherine Bello played the role of a police chief. “I learned how the police can handle these situations, and that they have a lot of resources, and everyone has a lot of resources that we can put together to save some people,” she said.

Marko Desnica said he didn’t realize how much everyone needed to work together at the EOC.

“It was much more interesting than I expected it to be,” Desnica said, “and really, I learned how much more there is to every job than I thought before.”

The exercise was part of Stormzone, a program that teaches students about severe weather science.

