Students in Pinecrest protest Trump’s transgender bathroom reversal

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - From students in Pinecrest to transgender activists across the country, people are speaking out, Thursday, just one day after President Trump reversed federal guidance that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The Trump Administration withdrew the Obama Administration’s guidance on transgender bathrooms, Wednesday, saying it should be up to the individual state to determine whether transgender students in public schools should be able to use the bathroom of their choice.

Now, students, activists, and government officials are speaking out over the legitimate concern and confusion this has caused so many.

“Now, to get that message from the federal government that they do not have your support, it really sends a negative message and is just heartbreaking to think about the young American’s feelings,” said transgender activist Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.