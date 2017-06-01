Students honored for overcoming “amazing” odds

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida high school student and middle school student were both honored by the “Do the Right Thing” program for overcoming tough odds.

Seventeen-year-old Thalia Rodriguez was honored after saving the life of a critically injured police officer.

Rodriguez came to the rescue of Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter in May when his leg was severed in an-off duty motorcycle accident.

“At that time, I wasn’t saving a police officer, I was saving a human being, and that’s all that matters,” said Rodriguez, a Westland High School senior.

Rodriguez, who is studying to be a first responder, put her skills to the test and fashioned Carter a tourniquet to stop the blood loss.

“I just feel honored to have been able to help him,” she said. “He’s a strong man, and I know he’s going to get through this.”

Rodriguez was also honored by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and received words of gratitude from Carter’s colleagues.

“I wanted to personally thank you, and may God bless you. You did a great thing,” said one police officer. “You have no idea what you did, so thank you, and continue all the great work you’ve been doing.”

Devin Bennar, a Southwood Middle School Student was also honored after he was badly injured in a golf cart accident in July 2016.

Bennar and four other kids were riding in a golf cart when they wound up on a collision course with a car.

Bennar has been determined to continue his recovery; his speech has improved, and he was able to climb out of a wheelchair long enough to take photos with police officers in attendance.

Bennar still has a few surgeries ahead of him, and Rodriguez is heading to college to continue her studies in emergency medical training.

