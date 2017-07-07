Students graduate from Police Explorers Program

A group of students who aspire to work in law enforcement graduated from the Police Explorers Program.

The students graduated from the program Friday and received their diplomas at Miami-Dade College North Campus.

Miami-Dade School’s top cop said he hopes that the program will inspire others. “These kids are actually looking to attract to our post and other posts,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett, “and it’s a really good way of having the collaboration and interaction with law enforcement, showing that we’re people too and at the same time, providing a discipline set of requirements and regimens so the kids can see what we do in law enforcement.”

The Police Explorers is a three-week program that teaches kids about law enforcement and allows them to visit jails, the Medical Examiner’s Office and courthouses.

