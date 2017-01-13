Students discuss bullying, violence at youth summit

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students gathered for a youth summit at Florida Memorial University, Friday.

Nearly 500 students from high schools across Miami-Dade County attended the third annual Zo’s Youth Summit Groove at the South Florida university.

They were able to express concerns about bullying, social media, violence and alcohol.

Former NBA star Alonzo Mourning was one of several panelists who were at the summit for a Q&A session with the students.

“The atmosphere that we created and generating has been extremely impactful,” Mourning said.

The basketball star’s wife, Tracy Wilson Mourning, was also part of the panel, alongside Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Koryn Hawthorne, community activist Stacy Rose and others.

