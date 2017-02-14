Students deliver message on immigration to Miami-Dade Mayor

MIAMI (WSVN) - On Valentine’s Day, students made their way to Miami-Dade County’s Government Center with a message for the mayor.

Children and teens delivered Valentine’s Day cards, Tuesday, to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez. Inside the cards were messages that expressed their concerns over immigration issues.

Students said the cards are asking Giménez to “have a heart” after he ordered, last month, that the Department of Corrections honor all requests made by federal officials to hold immigration suspects in Miami-Dade County jails.

The mayor cited President Donald Trump’s threat to cut federal grants to communities that do not cooperate.

“Well, I mean, kids are really the ones feeling the impact of immigration policies and the actions of the Trump administration,” said immigrant rights advocate Andrea Mercado, “so kids decided to come here today because they feel the betrayal of mayor Giménez.”

Miami-Dade Director of Communications Michael Hernandez assured officers won’t play different roles in the community after Giménez’s orders. “Our officers are not going to be immigration enforcement agents,” he said. “They never have been, they never will be. That is a federal responsibility, and everyone needs to understand that. It’s heartbreaking that these kids are coming up to our office thinking that Mayor Giménez has control over federal policy.”

This group has joined another group that is participating in a hunger strike in protest of Giménez’s compliance with Trump’s orders.

Officials have said Giménez is speaking to numerous commissioners in order to gain support for this new policy.

