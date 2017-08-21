Students across South Florida head back to school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students across South Florida are gearing up for the first day of school, Monday morning,

Backpacks are packed, pencils have been sharpened and the classrooms are waiting.

“Yes, we are excited,” said one parent. “Love the new school year.”

In Broward County more than 270,000 students will be heading back to school.

Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie will be zig-zagging across the district to welcome students and faculty back. However, one school in particular will be getting a special welcome.

Students at Boradview Elementary will be greeted by the Florida Panthers hockey team.

In Miami-Dade County, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made some early rounds over the weekend to ensure schools were ready to go. “There will be over 1,000 buses on the road,” he said. “We will be welcoming over 350,000 kids back to school. As it’s been said many renovations, new schools, new technology, new programs but the same great excitement.”

This year the district is using hands-on training to get students ready for the careers of their future–cyber security, business and animation are just a few of the magnet and choice programs added in 2017.

“Dozens and dozens renovations across Miami-Dade that kids will walk into for the very first time,” said Carvalho. “New technology and new interactive boards in every single classroom, wifi, new books. Everything is new, everything is fresh.”

Students and parents aren’t the only ones who’ve been preparing for school over the summer. Teachers and administrators have been hard at work for the beginning of the 2017 school year.

More than 2400 school administrators and faculty in Miami-Dade attended a synergy workshop in preparation for the upcoming school year. This year’s theme was “Making Magic Happen.”

“They start of as a school team working on a strategic planning course for three hours,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Dr. Sarah Chatel, “and that’s where they do a lot of reflections from the previous year and start planning.”

As far as this year’s nutrition plan, students are going to be fueling up to hit the books with healthier and tastier meals.

Administrators in Broward County have opted for healthier breakfast and lunch options for students. It’s all part of the Wellness in Schools program that connects schools with local chefs to encourage healthy eating.

“Every year we try to introduce some new items, just keep things fresh for our students,” said Darlene Moppert.

Miami-Dade Public School District Food and Nutrition Services is also giving students something to look forward to, by adding some healthy and fun food choices. “This is our hummus bento box, beef street taco, three cheese calzone,” said one school official.

While parents have been shopping for school supplies, the Broward and Miami-Dade County bus drivers have been testing their routes.

Drivers went on a dry run over the weekend so they’d be familiar with their stops on Monday.

“This is probably one of the most exciting days of the year, right,” said one driver. “That’s why we’re here. It’s for our kids, our families, so we’re excited to have them back.”

Another exciting part of this year’s first day of school is the total solar eclipse. School officials said students will get an excused absence if they miss the first day because of this natural phenomenon.

