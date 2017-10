MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student was struck by a vehicle in front of Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens, Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The student was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

