Student honored at Do The Right Thing ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida student received a special recognition for overcoming obstacles to bring positivity to the community.

The City of Miami Police Department was in attendance for the Do The Right Thing ceremony, Thursday, to recognize several students, but one story stood out.

Award recipient Guychar Nicaisse was only 3 years old when the 2010 earthquake destroyed much of Haiti. She was paralyzed after a wall fell on top of her.

“I was a normal kid until I got in the wheelchair,” she said. “I’ve been sad before.”

She decided to not let the sadness get to her and used her struggle to make a difference.

Nicaisse welcomed and tried to make sure everyone in her classroom was treated with respect to make a difference in her community.

“To all the kids in the world, if you want to do something, never give up,” she said. “Always have a smile on your face, and tomorrow will always be a brighter place.”

Nine students were honored at the ceremony for trying to better the community at a young age.

