Middle school student dies after collapsing at Wilton Manors school

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida middle school student has died after he collapsed on a school athletic field Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the student lost consciousness at Somerset Village Academy, located at 225 NW 29th St., around 11 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the boy to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the incident likely stemmed from a medical condition.

BSO continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.