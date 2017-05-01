Student arrested after threatening Miami-Dade high schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade student was arrested, Monday morning, after posting threats on social media.

A female student was allegedly arrested after threatening two Miami-Dade high schools. School board officials confirmed they received the social media threats over the weekend, which were aimed at Felix Varela High School and John Ferguson High School.

According to officials, her arrest comes during the time of testing.

The student has yet to be identified and formally charged as a result of her arrest.

