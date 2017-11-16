Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after he was accused of bringing a handgun to Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Wednesday.

School officials were notified by a student that another student was in possession of a firearm inside the school.

The student suspected of having the firearm was identified as 18-year-old Kemard Jacques.

Jacques was taken to the main office, where a search was conducted by the administration. A search of his book bag revealed a black beretta 9mm handgun, loaded with 15 rounds plus one in the chamber.

Jacques was taken into custody and transported to Miami-Dade headquarters where he was interviewed.

A routine record check was conducted of the firearm, and it was determined to be stolen. The firearm was impounded by police.

Jacques was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

