Student airlifted after fight at North Miami school

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been airlifted to the hospital after a fight at a North Miami school.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said one of the students hurt his head after hitting it on a desk during a fight at David Lawrence K-8 Center.

The student was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution. The student’s condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released the names or ages of the students, or if anyone was taken into custody.

