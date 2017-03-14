Structure containing boats catches fire at Miami boatyard

MIAMI (WSVN) - Smoke filled the air as several boats caught on fire inside a structure holding them at boatyard in Miami.

A structure containing boats caught on fire at the Popeye Marina along 830 N.W. 8th Street Road, Tuesday afternoon.

7’s Skyforce HD is over the scene as Miami Fire Rescue work to put out the fire with water and foam. As of 6:15 p.m., officials have the upper hand on the fire.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll, the structure is considered a loss, but officials are trying to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

There have been no reported injuries thus far, officials said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.