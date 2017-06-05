Strong storms hovering over South Florida

(WSVN) - Strong storms loomed over South Florida, Monday, leading to a tornado warning and flood advisories in various areas, Monday night.

Lightning streaks were seen over Interstate 75 and other parts of South Florida.

Parts of Broward County, such as Miramar. Pembroke Pines and Cooper City, were also under a tornado warning. It expired at 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologists said flooding remained the main concern, late Monday night.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.