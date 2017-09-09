MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Howling winds and horizontal rain battered parts of South Florida as Hurricane Irma inched closer to an expected landfall in the Florida Keys.

Saturday night, 7News cameras captured a stop sign near Ocean Drive and First Street whipping in the wind as stinging, incessant rain from the storm’s feeder bands began to make their way into the Sunshine State.

Earlier in the day, large waves crashed against South Pointe Pier. At a nearby marina, boats came free from their moorings and washed up against a boat ramp.

In Davie, a large tree came down along the 3700 block of Northwest 78th Avenue, barely missing a home and a statue of the Blessed Mary.

The winds are so strong that police and fire rescue crews are unable to respond to emergencies.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade. A large tornado touched down in Oakland Park and moved west, across Lauderdale lakes, Davie and Plantation, at 35 mph.

Though several tornado warnings have since expired, a tornado watch remains in effect until midnight, and a flood watch is in effect until Monday at 8 p.m.

Curfews across municipalities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties began at 7 p.m. They are expected to remain in effect as late as 8 a.m., Sunday, in some cases.

But despite the inclement weather, beach goers ventured out to experience the storm but quickly realized they should go back inside. “I’m originally from Miami, and I wanted to see the beach,” said one woman. “I was here through Andrew … It is definitely coming now.”

Irma is still expected to make landfall somewhere in the Lower Keys, possibly as a Category 4 system, early Sunday morning.

