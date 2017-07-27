Street naming ceremony honors King Carter’s life

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade community hosted a ceremony on the birthday of King Carter, a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed.

The ceremony was hosted by community leaders, Thursday, who announced that a street will be named after the slain 7-year-old. Northwest 104th Street, between 11th and 12th avenues, will be named “King Carter Street.”

“I hope that street will serve as a reminder of the little King’s dreams, however unrealized,” said Miami-Dade District 2 commissioner Jean Monestime. “I’d like to thank the parents — Mr. Santonio and Mrs. Monica Carter — for their perseverance and keeping alive the memory of little King and for continuing to spread awareness about no violence in our neighborhood.”

Carter was killed in February 2016 after being caught in crossfire that occurred in the 1400 block of Northeast 103rd Street.

