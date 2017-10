MIAMI (WSVN) - A broken water pipe has caused some flooding along a street in Little Havana, Tuesday evening.

The City of Miami said drivers should avoid Southwest Sixth Street and 14th Avenue due to flooding.

Water pipe broken on SW 6 St and 14th Ave. avoid driving through this area in Little Havana. pic.twitter.com/MHe9R6Cxeo — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) October 3, 2017

