Stranded passengers set to take flight as MIA, FLL resume operations

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Days of desperation are finally coming to an end for South Florida travelers, after Hurricane Irma caused thousands of flight cancellations at local airports.

This comes as welcomed news for those passengers who found themselves unexpectedly stuck at the airport and for evacuees trying to make their way home.

The first arrival at MIA will be at 7 a.m., Tuesday, and the first departure will be at 10 a.m.

As of 4 a.m., Tuesday, operations have also resumed at Fort lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Irma forced airports across South Florida to shut down for several days, due to wind and water damage to gates and terminals. Now, they are trying to get back to normal.

At Miami International Airport alone, there were at least 600 flights cancelled due to Irma, leaving dozens of passengers stranded.

“No luggage, no food, my daughter’s medication,” said a frustrated passenger.

“We’re stuck,” said another flyer. “We have five days without taking a bath.”

Staff members at MIA did everything they could to keep those people calm and comfortable throughout the storm.

“You know they say in the darkest times, the light shines brightest and this was one of those dark times the airport staff came through,” said an airport official. “You’re talking about a great team of federal employees, airline employees, county employees. We all came together and said we were going to take care of people who have been stranded here, so what you see around is about 40 passengers.”

The airport official added, “They don’t want to go to a shelter, they didn’t have a hotel room, so we accommodated them here with blankets, with mattresses, food, clothing and water for the time they had to ride out the storm.”

FLL dealt with their share of problems over the weekend.

There have been no passenger planes going in or out of FLL since Friday morning. However, fresh supplies for hurricane relief came in full force, Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent in four C-130 Mammoth airplanes filled with many of the things South Floridians needed to get back on their feet.

Now, it’s time for those visitors stuck here in South Florida to also return home.

Officials recommend for passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines because there are still a high volume of cancellations due to flight crew issues.

