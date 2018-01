PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two kayakers were saved by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after they ended up stranded in Palmetto Bay, Wednesday.

The duo was found clinging to trees after strong currents wedged their kayak into some mangroves.

MDFR lowered a medic from a chopper who then hoisted them to safety.

The kayakers said they were stuck for several hours.

