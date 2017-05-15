‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor arrested for battery in Sunny Isles

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Richard Marcos Taylor, who played Suge Knight in the film “Straight Outta Compton,” has been arrested for battery after a confrontation with security.

According to the arrest form from Sunny Isles Police, the actor was taken into custody at the Marenas Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach after a security guard asked him to remove his foot from the lobby’s furniture, sometime late Sunday night.

After security asked the front desk to call police, Taylor pushed the security guard.

Taylor was charged with battery and his bond was set at $1500.

