Storefront fire under investigation in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a storefront fire in Downtown Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the Vapor Life Electronic Cigarette store along Southeast First Avenue and First Street, Monday.

Crews arrived to smoke coming through the first floor.

According to MFR, an employee said she found a fire on the second floor lounge after she heard the smoke alarm ring. She said she tried to put out the fire using two extinguishers, but the fire grew out of control, and she was forced to evacuate.

Fire Rescue had the fire under control within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Neighboring businesses were not affected.

