Stone crab season begins in South Florida

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Time to get cracking, South Florida: stone crabs are back in season.

The first shipment of fresh stone crabs arrived at Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Sunday afternoon.

The stone crabs were flown in by helicopter from South Florida fishing boats.

For several local restaurants, the delicious arrival means a lot of money will soon by pouring into Florida.

“This is the official kick-off of the tourist season for Dade County and South Florida,” said Coconut Grove Seafood Festival organizer Tony Abelo. “I know Joe’s opens up, Monty’s opens up, and all the tourism developed from the stone crab season is more than we can expect.”

Crab lovers can expect all your favorite stone crab suppliers to be stocked and ready to sell.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.