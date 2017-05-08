SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A veterinarian’s pet Chihuahua is finally heading home more than a week after he was stolen from a South Florida animal clinic.

Benny was reportedly found wandering the street several days after going missing. His owner, a veterinarian at Bravo Animal Clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade, said he brought the pup to work on April 29, when three people came in and took the dog.

Police have not found the trio.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.