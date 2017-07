DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police recovered a stolen ambulance in Doral, Friday evening.

The ambulance was located at a Publix located near Northwest 107th Avenue and 58th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The private ambulance was reported stolen from Kendall Regional Medical Center at around 7:30 p.m.

