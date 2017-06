MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns was arrested in Miami Beach, Thursday.

The 22-year-old football player has been charged with driving with a suspended license, and his SUV has been impounded.

Burns was a cornerback for the Miami Hurricanes and currently plays for the Steelers.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.