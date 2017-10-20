Statue of Broward County namesake removed due to racist comments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have removed a statue of the county’s namesake from the courthouse due to the former leader’s past as a segregationist.

Concerns were raised about the statue of former Florida governor Napoleon Bonaparte Broward after critics revealed a 1907 speech he made to state lawmakers.

In the speech, Broward advocated for segregation and made other racist comments.

County officials removed the statue overnight Wednesday and relocated it to a storage area, out of public view, while they figure out its long-term future.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.