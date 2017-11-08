State representative resigns, pleads guilty to falsifying residency information

MIAMI (WSVN) - A state representative resigned, Wednesday, and pleaded guilty to a crime.

According to investigators, Daisy Baez represented State House District 114 and, by law, must reside in the district she was elected to appoint.

However, investigators discovered Baez lived in State House District 112.

Baez has been charged with a misdemeanor and must pay a $1,000 fine to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.

