“Stand your ground” hearing set in Florida theater shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A “stand your ground” hearing will begin for a 74-year-old retired police captain accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at a Florida movie theater.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the hearing will begin Monday before a Pinellas-Pasco Circuit judge and last about two weeks.

Curtis Reeves was arrested in 2014 on a murder charge after the shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson during an argument over texting in the Tampa Bay-area theater. Reeves’ lawyer says video from the theater will prove Oulson attacked Reeves first and that Reeves acted in self-defense.

If a judge determines the incident meets the “stand your ground” criteria, Reeves will be immune from criminal prosecution and civil action. Otherwise, he will be tried on a second-degree murder charge.

