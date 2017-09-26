St. Thomas University offers students affected by hurricanes free room and board

MIAMI (WSVN) - St. Thomas University is offering free room and board for 100 students affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The offer is for students in Puerto Rico and other affected Caribbean islands who want to continue studying at STU during the Spring 2018 semester.

College students will be admitted into the program on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those admitted will also receive a free meal plan from Metz Culinary Management.

The university’s application process has been shortened and expedited for those eligible through Oct. 14.

For more information or to apply, go to www.stu.edu/support.

