St. Rose of Lima School reopens after Irma

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - After Hurricane Irma forced schools across South Florida to close, one school in Miami Shores is now open to teach its students.

St. Rose of Lima School, located near Northeast 105th Street and Fifth Avenue in Miami Shores, welcomed students back for the first time in almost a week.

“So many have lost power and had a difficult time recuperating from the storm,” said Principal Stephen Brown. “We wanted to provide for them some sense of normalcy here today and provide a safe haven for the kids.”

While St. Rose may be open, many other schools are still closed.

Officials in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties are hoping they can resume classes on Monday. No official announcement has been made as to when the schools will reopen, however.

