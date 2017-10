MIAMI (WSVN) - A section of State Route 836 will be shut down for construction on Wednesday and Thursday.

The eastbound lanes between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 37th Avenue will be closed off for bridge demolition from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers have been advised to follow the posted detour signs.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.