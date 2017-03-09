Crash causes shutdown on SR-826 northbound ramp to SR-836

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene of a crash along the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce flew over the scene around 8 a.m., Thursday, where air rescue was seen landing along the SR-826 northbound ramp to SR-836 eastbound.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. At this point, it remains unknown how many people were transported.

Traffic lanes reopened in the area just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

