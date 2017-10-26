Sprint provides 2,500 Broward students with devices, Wi-Fi access

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sprint is making an effort to help some Broward County students with their homework.

Sprint will provide 2,500 students throughout the county with free devices and Wi-Fi service.

Several students at Deerfield Beach High School received and were able to activate their devices on Thursday.

With a few words for our guest and a few pictures, superintendent @RobertwRuncie wrapped up @Sprint 1 Million Project with a #selfie pic.twitter.com/iQPh3jDmxe — Deerfield Beach High (@DBHSpathfinder) October 26, 2017

This is all part of the company’s One Million Project initiative, which is designed to help close what has become known as the “homework gap.”

More than five million families with school-aged children in the U.S. do not currently have internet access at home.

