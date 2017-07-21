Sports Illustrated models show off swimsuits during Miami Swim Week

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Swim Week and Sports Illustrated joined forces to kick off the week full of fashion shows and bathing suits.

For the first time in history, Sports Illustrated brought their swimsuits and models, Thursday night, to Miami Swim Week. “It’s just an honor to be able to be here,” said Sports Illustrated model Olivia Jordan. “and be a part of the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show.”

At the W South Beach hotel, models from Sports Illustrated’s first-ever “Swim Search” walked the runway. “My first experience was unexplainable,” said Sports Illustrated model Steph Snyder. “I’ve gone skydiving before, and I feel this has way more adrenaline in it.”

The 15 aspiring models were chosen among thousands of women in an open-to-the-public casting call. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day said their process for choosing the women was a bit unconventional this year.

“What we did special this year was we asked women across the world, actually, to submit an Instagram video telling us why they should be a part of the Swimsuit Issue,” Day said.

The models represented diverse beauty, competing for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Swimsuit Issue.

“This was my first experience ever n a runway,” said Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil. “Of course, it was with SI. I’m more than grateful. That was the most thrilling experience in my entire life.”

The models also helped launch a new swimsuit line catering to all types of women. “We live and die by swimsuits,” said Day.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit line will be available in 2018, while Miami Swim Week runs until July 25.

