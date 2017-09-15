Spider-Man helps with Irma clean-up in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — As help comes from all over to help Florida recover from the effects of Hurricane Irma, one superhero made a special appearance to assist with the clean-up.

According to a Facebook post by Bradenton resident Cheryl Hanbury, the area’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man picked up a chain saw, climbed on some debris and began helping clear a large tree from a road.

Hanbury claims the photos are not photoshopped, and that it’s not her husband.

Since sharing the photos, Hanbury’s post has been shared over 1,000 times.

