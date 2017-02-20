DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Spectators were injured, Sunday night, during a Spint Series race.

According to officials, two cars were tangled on the dirt track at Volusia Speedway. One flipped over the fence in front of the spectating area, injuring three as a result.

All of the victims were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital.

“There was an accident on turn two,” said a witness. “Guy riding his car, went right through the fence.”

This is the same track where a car flew into the stands, last Wednesday, and barely missed spectators.

