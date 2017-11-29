Special Delivery: Operation Puerto Rico set to collect toys for children on the island

MIAMI (WSVN) - 7News and Operation Puerto Rico Holiday Gift-Lift partnered to help bring toys to children on the hurricane-ravished island.

The public will have a chance to donate toys during Operation Puerto Rico Holiday Gift-Lift, as well, on Saturday at the Miami Children’s Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The toy value for donations is $25 or more.

The museum is located at 980 MacArthur Causeway in Miami.

The first 500 people to bring toys will get free admission.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.