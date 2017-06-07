Southwest round-trip fares fall below $100 during big sale

(WSVN) - Want to escape the rain? It’s Southwest Airlines to the rescue!

The discount airline is holding a big sale, with dozens of round-trip flights under $100.

To qualify for the savings, you must book flights by Thursday, June 8.

The sale is good for flights scheduled between August 22 and December 13, though some blackout dates apply.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website.

